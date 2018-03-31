Former CBSE chairman Vineet Joshi is National Testing Agency D-G

The former chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Vineet Joshi, was on Friday appointed the first director-general of the National Testing Agency (NTA), an independent body dedicated to conducting entrance tests for higher education in India.

NTA, which was approved by the Union cabinet last October, will conduct entrance tests entrusted to it by any department or ministry. For starters, in 2019, it will take over all entrance examinations currently being organised by the CBSE, including UGC’s National Eligibility Test (NET), Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre, has been appointed as its head for five years, stated the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He is currently the resident commissioner of Manipur government.

As CBSE chairman, he had introduced big changes such as the Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and making the Class X board examination optional. Both decisions have been overturned by the incumbent government.

According to the DoPT order, senior bureaucrat Chandra Bhushan Kumar was appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle. A total of 13 officers were appointed as joint secretaries in central government departments.

