Former CBI chief AP Singh refutes corruption charges

Former CBI chief AP Singh. (File Photo) Former CBI chief AP Singh. (File Photo)

Coming out defiantly against allegations of being involved in a corruption case related to meat exporter Moin Qureshi, former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief A P Singh on Thursday said majority of chats between him and the former took place after his retirement. “Majority chats (BBM chats with Meat exporter Moin Qureshi) are after I retired from the CBI in November 2012,” Singh told ANI. Further, Singh said majority of the chats are personal and not something which can help in investigation.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“None of the purported BBMs pertain to the CBI investigations. They are mostly personal and innocuous in nature as between friends,” he said. “Suffice to say these BBMs have been in public domain for over 3 years. The Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have not added anything further,” he added.

The CBI, on the complaint of the ED, recently registered a case against Singh and Moin Qureshi along with others. According to sources, it has been alleged that Qureshi was taking favours from public servants and money from various unknown sources.

The investigating agency also conducted raids in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad and Chennai in connection with Qureshi’s money laundering case.

Earlier this year, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by the ED against Qureshi to ensure his presence during the probe in the money laundering case against him.