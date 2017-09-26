Former BSP MLA receives extortion threat, files complaint

Former BSP MLA Lokesh Dixit has alleged that he and his brother were receiving extortion threats from the aides of criminal Munna Bajrangi, who is currently lodged in Jhansi jail. He has filed a complaint yesterday and also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding security for him and his family, Kotwali police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said today.

In the complaint, the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA for Badaut has alleged that he had received a phone call demanding ‘rangdari’ (extortion) from an unidentified number on September 22 while he was in Gandhi village in the district, Kumar said.

“His brother Narayan Dixit, who is a railway contractor, also claimed to have received a similar call on September 8. Narayan alleged that the caller had asked him to meet Bajrangi in jail and pay ‘rangdari’ to his associates if he wanted to continue as a contractor,” the police officer said.

Dixit further said that he and his brother have recently got railway contracts worth Rs 15 crore in Varanasi, Kumar said. “We are carrying out investigations to ascertain if the calls were made by Bajrangi’s aides or someone else was using his name to extort money,” Kumar said, adding that Bajrangi was wanted in several cases of kidnapping and murder.

