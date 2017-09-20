Former BJP MP gets last chance to appear in Delhi court

Only in Express
Delhi Police lodged the case in 2005 and chargesheeted Chhatarpal Singh Lodha, and others

September 20, 2017
A Delhi Court hearing the cash-for-query case gave former BJP MP Y G Mahajan (76) one last opportunity to appear before it on September 27, when charges will be framed against him and 10 other former MPs.

Delhi Police lodged the case in 2005 and chargesheeted Chhatarpal Singh Lodha, Anna Saheb M K Patil, Pradeep Gandhi, Suresh Chandel, Chandra Pratap Singh, Ram Sewak Singh, Manoj Kumar, Narender Kumar Kushwaha, Lal Chandra Kol, Y G Mahajan and Raja Rampal for allegedly taking money to ask questions in Parliament.

