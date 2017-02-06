Former BJP MLA Hukumchand Yadav dies of cardiac arrest

Former BJP MLA and Khandwa District Cooperative Bank Chairman Hukumchand Yadav passed away on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. “Yadav suffered cardiac arrest last night when he reached his office. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved,” District BJP spokesman Sunil Jain said. Yadav (74) is survived by three sons and a daughter, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his cabinet colleague Narottam Mishra and other leaders have expressed grief on the death of Yadav. Yadav held the post of district BJP president and got elected as MLA from Khandwa for four times. His last rites were performed on Monday afternoon.