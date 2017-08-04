Latest News
  • Former BJP minority cell member shot in Chhindwara court premises

Former BJP minority cell member shot in Chhindwara court premises

When the police were taking Mohammed Ikhlaq towards the court room, one Prashant Sahu fired at Ikhlaq killing him on the spot.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Published:August 4, 2017 4:56 pm
Mohammed Ikhlaq, bjp minority cell member Mohammed Ikhlaq dead, Mohammed Ikhlaq shot dead, Chhindwara court, bhopal news When the police were taking Ikhlaq towards the court room, one Prashant Sahu fired at Ikhlaq killing him on the spot. (Representational image)
Top News

Panic gripped the district court premises in Chhindwara on Friday when Mohammed Ikhlaq, a former office-bearer of BJP’s minority cell, was shot dead allegedly by members of a rival gang. Ikhlaq was facing trial for an alleged attempt on the life of Shiv Sena leader Narendra Patel. When the police were taking Ikhlaq towards the court room, one Prashant Sahu fired at Ikhlaq killing him on the spot. The police immediately arrested Sahu and his two accomplices.

BJP MLA from Chhindwara Chaudhary Chandrabhan Singh told The Indian Express that Ikhlaq was associated with the minority cell but was expelled after his alleged involvement in the attempt to murder case. He said the situation in the town was tense.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 04: Latest News