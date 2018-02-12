Former BJP minister, two ex-MLAs fined 1,500 rupees each for rail roko

Chiman Sapariya was agriculture minister Chiman Sapariya was agriculture minister

A RAILWAYS COURT here on Saturday fined former agriculture minister Chiman Sapariya, two former BJP MLAs and 15 others Rs 1,500 each after they pleaded guilty of halting trains in two separate cases. At a Lok Adalat convened, Sapariya, former Dhoraji MLA Pravin Makadiya and 13 others pleaded guilty of halting a train at Dhoraji of Rajkot district in 2013. “They confessed that they had blocked a train during a rail-roko (blocking trains) agitation by BJP for demanding more long-route trains in 2013. The court imposed Rs 1,500 fine on each of the accused and disposed of the case,” Sanjay Vyas, the defence lawyer, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

The Railway police had booked Sapariya, Makadiya and 13 others under Sections 174 (obstructing running of train etc) and 147 (trespass and refusal to desist from trespass) of the Railway Act, 1989. The matter was taken up by court of railway magistrate M S Pathan at the Lok Adalat. “The accused were arrested by the Railway police and later released on bail. One of the 15 accused died during the trial, while another is absconding,” Vyas added.

The same court also compounded similar offence allegedly committed by former BJP MLA from Junagadh, Mahendra Mashru; BJP leader Pradip Khimani and three others in 2005. The court imposed Rs 1,500 fine on each of the offender and let them off.

“We had halted a train at Junagadh railway station to demand that Saurashtra be allotted long-route trains. The train was on its way from Veraval to Ahmedabad. We confessed our offence and accepted the monetary fine imposed by the court,” Khimani, who is presently serving as convener of local bodies cell of Gujarat BJP unit, said.

Sapariya, who was elected MLA from Jamjodhpur was agriculture minister in the previous government, that completed its term in last year. Sapariya had lost the Assembly election. Similarly, Mashru too had lost the election in December, while Makadiya was denied ticket by the BJP.

