Former Bihar Minister S P Tarun passes away

Former Bihar Education Minister and veteran Congress leader Surendra Prasad Tarun passed away after prolonged illness. He was 88. Tarun who breathed his last at Patna Medical College and Hospital last night. He is survived by two sons. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over Tarun’s demise and announced a state funeral for him.

Kumar directed his ministerial colleague Shrawan Kumar to represent the state government at the funeral, an official statement said in Patna on Wednesday. A native of Panditpur village of Nalanda, Tarun, a two-time former MLA from Atri in Gaya and Hilsa in Nalanda district, was the minister of state for education in the Congress government of Bindeshwari Dubey from 1985-1988.

He also worked for Press Trust of India as its Rajgir correspondent in the past. In his condolence message, the chief minister described the departed leader as a prominent politician and social worker. State Rural Development and Parliamentary Affair Minister Shrawan Kumar also condoled the death of Tarun.