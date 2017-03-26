Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi taken ill at public gathering

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi was taken ill today due to low blood pressure at a public function in Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

Manjhi was addressing a gathering at Madanpur block of the district as part of his party’s programme to protest the state government’s failures on all fronts when he took ill, party national spokesman Danish Rizwan said.

Party leaders and workers took Manjhi to the nearby Madanpur primary health centre where the doctor examined him and found him fit.

“His (Manjhi’s) blood pressure was low, but he is fine,” said Madanpur PHC Dr Satya Narayan Prasad.

The former CM is expected to be back in the state capital by late evening, Rizwan said.

