Former Assam ministers Rameswar Dhanowar, Mithius Tudu pass away after prolonged illness

Two former Assam ministers Mithius Tudu and Rameswar Dhanowar, both members of the Congress party, passed away on Monday following protracted illness. Mourning their deaths, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that it was a major loss to the state.

While Tudu was elected to the state Assembly on eight times from the Gosaigaon constituency between 1956 and 2006, Dhanowar had represented Digboi constituency five times in a row from 1978 to 2011. Both had served as ministers in different Congress governments under the late Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi.

“Both Tudu and Dhanowar were people’s representatives for long years and had contributed significantly to the socio-political life of Assam. Their contributions as politicians and social workers will be remembered for long,” CM Sonowal said.

Debabrata Saikia, leader of the Opposition, too described their death as an irreparable loss to the state in general and the Congress party in particular. “The two veteran leaders had remained with the Congress party through difficult times, apart from contributing to the state’s overall development as legislators and ministers,” Saikia said.

