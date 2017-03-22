Former Assam minister Abhijit Sarma dead

Former Assam minister and senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Abhijit Sarma passed away in a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday following brief illness. He was 57. Also a former AASU leader, Sarma was elected to the Assam Legisative Assembly in 1985 from the Jorhat constituency on an AGP ticket and had served as a minister in the first AGP government headed by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. Later he joined the break-away Natun Asom Gana Parishad (NAGP) led by former home minister Bhrigu Kumar Phukan and former union minister Dinesh Goswami, but returned to the parent party fold in 1993.

Also a leading tea planter, Sarma had served as president of the Assam Tea Planters’ Association (ATPA) for one term. Sarma’s body will be taken to Jorhat, his hometown on Thursday for cremation, Manoj Saikia, media secretary of the AGP said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd