Former Arunachal CM Kalikho Pul’s wife withdraws letter to CJI

Dangwimsai Pul Dangwimsai Pul

Dangwimsai Pul, wife of former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul, has withdrawn her letter to Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, saying “the letter will lead to closure of other remedies”. She said the letter should have been dealt with on the administrative side. Her counsel Dushyant Dave indicated that she may now approach Vice-President Hamid Ansari to look into the matter as President Pranab Mukherjee was mentioned in her husband’s suicide note.

Dangwimsai had written the letter to the Chief Justice of India seeking permission to lodge an FIR on the basis of a suicide note allegedly written by Kalikho Pul before his death on August 9 last year. She also alleged corruption by politicians and a few higher judiciary functionaries in her letter.

A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit allowed Dangwimsai to withdraw her letter, as Dave said they should recuse from hearing the matter as the same cannot be heard on the judicial side. According to news agency IANS, he also wanted to know on whose instructions the court Registry had listed the letter for hearing before the bench when it was meant to be dealt with on administrative side. The counsel also questioned how the letter was listed for hearing in court number 13 and not court numbers 3, 4 or 5.

Kalikho Pul was found dead on August 9, 2016, at his official residence in Itanagar. He left behind a 60-page note in which he accused several top politicians and Supreme Court Judges of seeking bribe. Dangwimsai, who was his first wife, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case. She later claimed the Arunachal Pradesh government was not interested in probing Pul’s death.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd