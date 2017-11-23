Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s brother joins TDP

TDP symbol TDP symbol

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy’s younger brother Kishore Kumar Reddy on Thursday joined the ruling TDP.

The cross-over is said to have finally ended the long-standing political feud between the Nallari and Nara families in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu formally welcomed Kishore Kumar Reddy into the party by draping the yellow shawl around the latter’s neck.

Kishore Kumar Reddy unsuccessfully contested the 2014 election from Piler constituency as a Jai Samaikya Andhra Party (JSAP) candidate, though he polled over 44,000 votes.

Piler has been Nallari family’s stronghold for decades and Kishore Kumar Reddy’s entry into the TDP will give it a new boost.

Kishore Kumar Reddy’s father Amarnath Reddy was Chandrababu Naidu’s political mentor but the Nallari and Nara families fell apart politically after the latter joined the TDP. Both Chandrababu Naidu and Kiran Kumar Reddy remained bitter political rivals over the years.

Now, however, things seemed to have mellowed down as Kiran Kumar Reddy had been staying away from active politics. Sources close Kiran Kumar Reddy said he only allowed his younger brother to join the TDP, following which Kishore Kumar Reddy met Chandrababu Naidu here a few days ago.

Today, along with his son Amarnath Reddy and scores of followers, Kishore Kumar Reddy formally became a member of the ruling party.

