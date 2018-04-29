Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Ramachandra Reddy passes away

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (File) The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (File)

Former Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and former Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, passed away here. Reddy, 89, breathed his last at his residence in SR Nagar in Hyderabad on Saturday night, family sources said.

Two days ago, he fell in the bathroom, they said. Reddy is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

He was born on December 3, 1929 in a middle-class agricultural family in Marepalli village in Kondapur mandal of Medak district.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his deep condolences over the demise of Ramachandra Reddy and recalled his long association with him.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said Ramachandra Reddy was known all over the country as the first generation of political leaders who worked for strengthening the Panchayat Raj institutions. Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Reddy began practicing as an Advocate in 1956 in Hyderabad, and later shifted to Sangareddy. He was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Sangareddy constituency four times on the Congress ticket and once as an independent.

In 1989, Reddy was elected as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when M Chenna Reddy was the Chief Minister. Since 1999, Reddy disassociated himself from the Congress Party. In 2004, he”unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App