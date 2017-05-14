Former AAP minister Kapil Mishra faints during press conference

Sacked AAP minister Kapil mishra faints at a press conference in Delhi. (Source: ANI photo) Sacked AAP minister Kapil mishra faints at a press conference in Delhi. (Source: ANI photo)

Former Delhi Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday fainted at a press conference organised by him to disclose the details of purported financial irregularities commited by the Aam Aadmi Party during its donation drive. Mishra, who has been on a hungerstrike since Wednesday, fell unconscious towards the end of the press conference and was immediately taken to the RML hospital from his residence in Civil Lines.

In his address to the media, Mishra alleged that the AAP hid full details of donations received by it in the last three years. He also accused that bogus companies, including those owned by AAP MLAs, were used to launder money.

“All this happened with the knowledge of Arvind Kejriwal as these shell companies deposited money in the AAP bank

account on the same day and time in January 2014,” he said.

The rift between Mishra and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surfaced last week when the former was sacked from the Delhi cabinet and also removed from the post of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman. Following this, Mishra accused Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satendar Jain of being involved in corrupt activities.

On Saturday, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha was detained by the Delhi Police as he proceeded to stage a hunger strike outside Mishra’s residence. Following this, Delhi CM Manish Sisodia attacked Mishra and said that his hunger strike was sponsored by the BJP.

“On one hand, Sanjeev Jha is picked up by police, while on the other, a BJP-sponsored fast is being held that is being provided police protection and other safeguards,” Sisodia had said.

