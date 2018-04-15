Form panel to look into pensioner medical claim under CGHS: Supreme Court

Supreme Court gave the government seven days time to form the panel which would comprise a special directorate general, directorate general, two additional directors and one specialist in the field to “ensure timely and hassle-free disposal of the claims to the pensioners.” Supreme Court gave the government seven days time to form the panel which would comprise a special directorate general, directorate general, two additional directors and one specialist in the field to “ensure timely and hassle-free disposal of the claims to the pensioners.”

The Supreme Court has asked the Health and Family Welfare Ministry to “expeditiously” set up a high-powered committee to deal with medical reimbursement claims of pensioners under the Central Government Health Services (CGHS) scheme.

“With regard to the slow and tardy pace of disposal of medical reimbursement claims (MRC) by the CGHS in case of pensioner beneficiaries and the unnecessary harassment meted out to pensioners who are senior citizens, affecting them mentally, physically and financially, we are of the opinion that all such claims shall be attended by a secretary-level high-powered committee in the ministry concerned, which shall meet every month for quick disposal of such cases,” the bench of Justices R K Agrawal and Ashok Bhushan said.

It gave the government seven days time to form the panel which would comprise a special directorate general, directorate general, two additional directors and one specialist in the field to “ensure timely and hassle-free disposal of the claims to the pensioners.”

The court said the claims of pensioners shall be reimbursed within one month from date of application. The court said that the mere fact that the hospital in which a CGHS beneficiary took treatment does not figure in the government order.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App