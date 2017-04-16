Form Kisaan Aayog in UP to improve farmers’ plight: Rashtriya Kisaan Manch

A Farmers’ Commission should be set up in Uttar Pradesh to save peasants from the clutches of intermediaries and ensure a better price for their produce, a farmers’ body said. (Representational image) A Farmers’ Commission should be set up in Uttar Pradesh to save peasants from the clutches of intermediaries and ensure a better price for their produce, a farmers’ body said. (Representational image)

A Farmers’ Commission should be set up in Uttar Pradesh to save peasants from the clutches of intermediaries and ensure a better price for their produce, a farmers’ body said today. “If the Uttar Pradesh government is really serious to improve the plight of the farmers and help them to get away from the trap of the intermediaries, then it should go ahead with the formation of the Kisaan Aayog,” president of Rashtriya Kisaan Manch, Shekhar Dixit, said while addressing farmers in Azamgarh.

He claimed that the loan waiver announced by the state government is yet to reach the farmers. “It would be unfair on my part to make any comment on the performance of Yogi Adityanath government. I hope that the CM will fulfil the promises, the BJP has made in its election manifesto,” Dixit said.

Rashtriya Kisaan Manch is a forum of various organisations working for the welfare of farmers and their families in UP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now