‘Forgive me’: Newly-wed Hyderabad woman’s video message to her mother before committing suicide

Anjum Faizan and Arif Irfan, 26, a resident of Yakutpura, got married on January 13. (Image source: Barq News) Anjum Faizan and Arif Irfan, 26, a resident of Yakutpura, got married on January 13. (Image source: Barq News)

A newly-married 20-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself minutes after recording a video on her mobile phone in which she accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her for dowry, and dumping her at her parents’ house when she did not heed their demands.

Anjum Faizan and Arif Irfan, 26, a resident of Yakutpura, got married on January 13. In the video which she recorded in her home of her house in Minar Colony of Balapur area under Cyberabad Police limits, Anjum accused her husband and in-laws of constantly harassing her to bring money from her father. “Mere sasural walon ki wajah se eh kadam uthaya hai maine. Har taraf se tangh kar rahe hain mereko. Mummy mujhe maaf kar dena (I have taken this step because of my in-laws. They have been harassing me. Forgive me mummy),” Anjum said in the video.

After recording the video, Anjum hanged herself in the bathroom leaving the phone nearby Tuesday afternoon. After not finding her in the house for a long time, her parents broke open the bathroom door at 4 pm and found her body hanging.

Sub-Inspector of Balapur Police Station M Sudhakar where a case has been registered said that the woman’s father gave a statement accusing Arif and his family of subjecting Anjum to mental and physical torture daily, and that she used to tell them about it almost daily. “Her husband harassed her for a new motorcycle and bring money. Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law constantly chided her and sometimes thrashed her over petty issues. Living there is like hell, she told her parents recently over phone. On Tuesday morning, after a fight at home, Anjum’s husband Arif dropped her at her parents home where her parents tried to console and counsel her. Arif who works as a salesman is absconding.

“Anjum’s family said that Tuesday morning Arif simply left her outside their house and went away without saying a word. They dint know whether he would come back to pick her up later or whether she could go back to her husband’s house again at all. We are investigating if talaq was discussed or not and if it was the reason for Anjum taking the extreme step,” SI Sudhakar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd