Forged bills case: JDU MP gets bail

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday granted bail to Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Sahani and two others accused of using fake bills to claim leave travel allowance (LTA). Special judge Virender Kumar Goel asked the three to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and surety of Rs 1 lakh for the bail. They were ordered not leave the country without the court’s permission. The CBI had filed a case against Sahani in 2013 for allegedly using forged e-tickets and fake boarding passes to claim LTA of Rs 23.71 lakhs in collusion with others. A chargesheet was filed in the case in October 2015. The accused were charged with cheating, forgery and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sahani has maintained that fake bills were submitted in his name. He has insisted that and there is a “racket” making money by using fake bills in the name of parliamentarians. Former Air India office superintendent N S Nair and Anup Singh Panwar, an employee of a Delhi-based travels company, were given bail along with Sahani.

