Forged bills: BJP MLA complaints against contractors

According to the police, the contractor sent a bill to the Public Works Department claiming an expense of Rs 13 lakh.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: November 30, 2017 5:35 am
A BJP MLA has given a complaint to the police alleging that contractors submitted forged bills for repairs meant to be carried out in his room in the state hostel at south Mumbai.

Charan Waghmare, an MLA from Bhandara, submitted a written application to the Cuffe Parade police station on Tuesday, asking that a private contractor and an engineer be booked for cheating and fraud. In the application, Waghmare said the contractor was to carry out repairs in his allotted room at Manora MLA Hostel in Cuffe parade but never carried out the work.

According to the police, the contractor sent a bill to the Public Works Department claiming an expense of Rs 13 lakh. “The MLA has claimed that he was not informed by the contractor that work would be carried out in his room. When he visited the hostel recently, he found the contractor cashed in the bills without doing any work,” said an officer at the Cuffe Parade police station. The police said they would make inquiries with the contractor and engineer. “We have not registered an FIR yet. The PWD has expertise in inspecting the MLA’s complaint,” said the officer.

