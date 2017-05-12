Forest worker killed by tiger

A FOREST fire-watcher was killed by a tiger in the core area of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Thursday, the forest department has said.

According to the department, Mangaldas Chaudhary (45) had gone to attend nature’s call with two fellow-workers when they encountered a tiger. “They started shouting, resulting in the tiger attacking them. Chaudhary was dragged by the tiger for about 70 metres, even as commotion by the other two failed to deter the animal. Chaudhary died in the attack,” a press note issued by the department said.

TATR Field Director G P Garad refuted the rumour that Chaudhary was on waterhole census duty when the incident took place. “All three were fire-watchers employed by the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra (FDCM) and were staying in the quarters near my camp office. They are used to going out for attending nature’s call. It is unfortunate that Chaudhary was killed in a tiger attack,” Garad told The Indian Express.

Fire-watchers are employed between mid-February and June by the FDCM, which is entrusted with fire-fighting operations in the forest. “Chaudhary’s family will be given ex-gratia help and his son will get the job in his place,” Garad said.

Wildlife enthusiasts and NGOs were invited for the traditional waterhole census on Buddha Purnima — the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday — in all tiger areas of the state. The exercise is to record direct glimpse of tigers and other animals near waterholes. During this, three persons, including a forest staffer, were allowed to sit on machans.

