Forest guard trampled to death by herd of elephants in Karnataka

A 47-year-old forest guard was on Thursday trampled”to death by a herd of wild elephants in Cauvery Wildlife”Sanctuary in Mandya district, forest officials said. Mahadevu along with some other foresters had gone to Solaba village in that district to drive away a herd of elephants, which had entered the village and wreaked havoc.

As the elephants were being driven away, some of the jumbos turned violent and ran towards the foresters.

While three others made good their escape, the tuskers trampled Mahadevu to death, the officials said.

