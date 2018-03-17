Forest fire mishap an eye opener to those taking up trekking, says Kamal Haasan

The Makkal Neethi Maiam founder was speaking to reporters after meeting the families of Anu Vidhya and Nisha Tamizholi. (File) The Makkal Neethi Maiam founder was speaking to reporters after meeting the families of Anu Vidhya and Nisha Tamizholi. (File)

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday said the recent forest fire in Kurangani Hills in Theni district, which killed 16 persons, was an eye-opener to those taking up trekking that they should ensure their safety.

“The fire had been raging for a week. Maybe officials could have informed them (trekkers) in advance. Now one can talk many things after the incident. But it has sent a message to those going for trekking to ensure their safety,” he said.

The Makkal Neethi Maiam founder was speaking to reporters after meeting the families of Anu Vidhya and Nisha Tamizholi, who perished in the blaze, and offering them his condolences.

Soon after the March 10 incident, Haasan had tweeted, “Kurangani forest fire and its victims is heart rending. Those with burn injuries should heal fast. I wish them all the best for recovery and rehabilitation. To those bereaved families, my deepest sympathy”. Sixteen people, part of a 36 member team, lost their lives in the devastating fire at Kurangani forests in the Theni district, some 500 kms away from Chennai. Of the 16 killed in the blaze , 12 were women.

