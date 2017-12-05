Forest fire erupts along LoC in Poonch

“There was a forest fire along the LoC in Sabra gali, Lanjote in Mendhar belt yesterday as a result of which few mines exploded”, a police officer said “There was a forest fire along the LoC in Sabra gali, Lanjote in Mendhar belt yesterday as a result of which few mines exploded”, a police officer said

A fire erupted in a forest area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, triggering mine blasts in the area, police said Tuesday. There was no loss of life in the fire or due to mine blasts.

“There was a forest fire along the LoC in Sabra gali, Lanjote in Mendhar belt yesterday as a result of which few mines exploded”, a police officer said. Forest fires were also reported along the LoC in Balakote and Balnoie areas in Poonch. The Army, fire bridge officials, forest officials and locals launched an operation to extinguish the fire which had spread to large areas, he said.

