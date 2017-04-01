Forensic tests on food confirm presence of iron phosphide: FSL

Forensic tests on samples of food served in a private residential school, where three students died of suspected food poisoning on March 9, has confirmed the presence of toxic chemical iron phosphide, police said today. “The Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) has confirmed that the food contained iron phosphide, a toxic chemical,” Tumkuru Superintendent of Police Isha Pant told PTI here.

Three students had died of suspected food poisoning at Vidhyavaridhi International Boarding school in Huliyaru, run by the former BJP MLA Kiran Kumar.

The children had taken ill after ingesting food served for dinner and were taken to government hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The incident also had claimed the life of a security guard.

Asked whether it is a case of intentional crime, Isha said police are investigating it. Kumar was arrested on March 11.

