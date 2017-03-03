Forensic report on high-quality FICN points to Bangladesh link

Fresh consignment of FICN of Rs 2000 were seized at Bangladesh border last month. (Express Photo) Fresh consignment of FICN of Rs 2000 were seized at Bangladesh border last month. (Express Photo)

The forensic report on high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 2,000 denomination, which were recently seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), indicates that the notes were printed using stamp paper from Bangladesh.

“Until now, the notes were being printed in Pakistan and smuggled into India through Bangladesh. This is a new trend, where FICN racketeers, with possible help from Pakistan, have started printing high-value Indian currency in Bangladesh. The matter will be taken up with authorities in Dhaka,” a senior government official said.

A top government source told The Indian Express, “The forensic analysis was conducted by experts at the Currency Note Press in Nashik. It was found that the printing is of high quality and 10 features of a genuine note have been replicated.”

The FICN was seized from one Umar Faruk (21), who was wanted in a fake notes case. He was arrested by the NIA from Malda district of West Bengal on February 14.

On February 19, the BSF seized 48 FICN of Rs 2,000 from a man at the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district. The suspect was identified as Shariful Shah (32), a resident of Nadia.

The post-demonetisation seizure of high-quality FICN from the Indo-Bangla border has triggered concerns among security agencies. A detailed probe is being conducted into seizures of high-quality fake Rs 2,000 notes, officials said.

Of the 17 features of a genuine note, as many as 11 have been replicated in the fake notes. These include the transparent area, watermark, Ashoka Pillar emblem, the letters ‘Rs 2000’ on the left, the guarantee clause with the RBI Governor’s signature and the denomination numeral in Devanagari on the front, sources said.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes to flush out high-denomination fake currency, mostly printed in Pakistan.

The Indian Express on February 13 was the first to report the seizure of new notes of high quality by BSF and NIA. Interrogation of the suspects revealed that there was a spurt in sprinting and smuggling of fake Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes.

According to the BSF, the total value of FICN seized in the first two months of 2017 stood at Rs 2,96,000. Last year, it was Rs 1,47,70,500, while 19 smugglers were nabbed by the force.