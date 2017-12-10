UP: Foreign tourists beaten up in Mirzapur, police arrest four people

One of the foreign tourists show his bruised arm. (Source: ANI) One of the foreign tourists show his bruised arm. (Source: ANI)

Concerns regarding the safety of foreign tourists in Uttar Pradesh seem to remain unaddressed. According to news agency ANI, some foreign tourists were allegedly beaten up in Mirzapur. Police have arrested four people in connection with the assault, it reported.

This is not the first instance where foreign tourists have had to face such behaviour from locals. In November, a German tourist was allegedly thrashed by a railway contractor at the Robertsganj Railway Station in Sonbhadra.

Earlier in October, a Swiss couple was attacked by a group of men in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri. Quentin Jeremy Clerc and girlfriend Marie Droz were assaulted by four youths with sticks and stones. While Clerc had suffered a skull fracture, Droz received treatment for multiple injuries.

A TV image of the injured Swiss tourists. A TV image of the injured Swiss tourists.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had condemned such incidents after the attack on the Swiss couple and had said that his government will not accept such incidents. Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons had dashed off a letter to Yogi Adityanath, saying the incident could have had tarnished the image of the country. The Swiss couple was also offered a free stay in a 5-star hotel in the national capital as a “token of concern” by Alphons.

