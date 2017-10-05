Foreign secy S Jaishankar meets Bhutan king, stresses unique ties

India’s Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar (AP File Photo) India’s Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar (AP File Photo)

In his first visit since the Doklam crisis was resolved, Foreign secretary S Jaishankar has met Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, his father and predecessor Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and senior officials and emphasised the “unique” relations between the two countries which is characterised by “deep understanding and mutual trust”.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs statement, the two sides also shared their perspectives on regional and other issues of mutual interest. Sources told The Indian Express that they discussed Chinese actions and overtures in the past few months and made an assessment of their response to such activities. A source said that there has been outreach by the Chinese embassy in Delhi to the Bhutanese counterparts, and that was also part of discussions.

Jaishankar’s visit to Bhutan comes just over a month after the end of the tense border standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Doklam. This also comes in the wake of fresh reports of troop buildup on the Chinese side. He also met Bhutan Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji, besides holding wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Dasho Sonam Tshong.

The Foreign Secretary held discussions on the complete range of bilateral relations, including implementation of the ongoing India-assisted projects under Bhutan’s eleventh five-year plan, it said.

The ministry said the priorities of Bhutan for the twelfth five-year plan and bilateral cooperation in areas of trade and economic ties, hydropower cooperation, and people-to-people contacts, were also discussed.

