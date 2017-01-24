Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, Shaktikanta Das get extension

With Jaishankar’s extension, several senior diplomats have lost out in the race. With Jaishankar’s extension, several senior diplomats have lost out in the race.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Monday got a one-year extension, days before his two-year tenure was scheduled to end on January 28.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for extension in service of Dr S Jaishankar (IFS: 1977), Foreign Secretary for a further period of one year, with effect from January 29, 2017 to January 28, 2018,” an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Jaishankar is the first Foreign secretary, since the post became a fixed two-year-term position in 2009, to get an extension. Before him, Nirupama Rao and Ranjan Mathai served the complete two-year term, before they got jobs as envoys to the US and UK, respectively. Sujatha Singh’s term was cut short by six months, as Jaishankar was appointed on January 29, 2015.

With Jaishankar’s extension, several senior diplomats have lost out in the race. These include Anil Wadhwa, India’s Ambassador to Italy and currently the senior-most diplomat in the MEA, Sujata Mehta, Secretary (West), Navtej Sarna, India’s Ambassador to the United States, Amar Sinha, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ranjit Rae, Dean, Foreign Service Institute, and Amrendra Khatua, Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Research.

Meanwhile, Secretary (Economic Affairs) Shaktikanta Das, who was also retiring on February 28, has also been given an extension for another three months.

Apart from this, Rina Mitra, who is special DG in BSF, has been appointed as the Special Secretary (Internal Security), Anshu Sinha has been appointed CEO of Khadi & Village Industries commission.