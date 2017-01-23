Latest News
  • Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar given one year extension of service

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar given one year extension of service

The order came from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for the extension of services of Jaishankar till January 28, 2018.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 23, 2017 11:14 pm
foreign secretary, s jaishankar, foregn sec, jaishankar extension, foreign sec service extensn, cabinet apptment committee, foreign ministry, sushma swaraj, india news Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. (File photo)

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar has received an extension of service for a year. He was due to retire this month after a two-year stint. The order came from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for the extension of services of Jaishankar till January 28, 2018.

Watch What Else Is In News?

Jaishankar replaced Sujatha Singh as Foreign Secretary January 29, 2015, two days before the former was to retire. He is known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He has served as the Indian Ambassador in China and the US.

Possible choices for the office included Secretary (West) Sujatha Mehta, Secretary (Economic Relations) Amar Sinha and Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna, Ambassador to Italy Anil Wadhwa and Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae.

(With inputs from agencies)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 23: Latest News