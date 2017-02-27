H1B visa and Indians’ safety on S Jaishankar US visit agenda

Jaishankar will be visiting the US from Tuesday. (Source:PTI Photo) Jaishankar will be visiting the US from Tuesday. (Source:PTI Photo)

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will visit the US from Tuesday during which key bilateral issues, including India’s concerns over a possible clampdown on H1B visas and safety of Indians, are expected to be discussed. This will be Jaishankar’s third visit to the US since the presidential elections in November last year there and the first since US President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Sources said the Indian foreign secretary would meet the Under-Secretary of State (political affairs) Thomas Shannon and key officials in the Trump administration.

Officials said Jaishankar would also hold talks on regional and international issues of mutual interest with senior members of the Trump administration.

Maintaining that the government was engaged with the Trump administration as well as members of the US Congress on concerns regarding the H1B visa issue, they said Delhi’s view that Indian IT companies were contributing to the American economy by increasing the competitiveness of their firms will be conveyed by the foreign secretary.

The H1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year.

During the visit, which will take place barely days after the killing of an Indian engineer in a crowded bar in Kansas City in a suspected hate crime , the issue of the safety of Indian nationals is expected to figure.

Jaishankar’s visit comes close on the heels of phone conversation between US secretary of state Rex Tillerson and

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj early this month. Modi and Trump spoke to each other last month, within days of the US President’s inauguration, and they invited each other for visits.