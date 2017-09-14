Forces nab two Hizbul sympathisers in Kupwara

Security forces have apprehended the two men from Handwara area of Kupwara district in two separate incidents, a police official said here. (PTI/File) Security forces have apprehended the two men from Handwara area of Kupwara district in two separate incidents, a police official said here. (PTI/File)

Two suspected overground workers of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have been arrested in north Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

Security forces have apprehended the two men from Handwara area of Kupwara district in two separate incidents, a police official said here.

Police have seized a hand grenade from each of them.

Waheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kachloo Kralgund, was nabbed during routine inspection at a checkpoint near Larganapora Bichwara village of Kralgund on Monday, the official said. He added that Bhat was a Hizbul sympathiser.

The second person who was arrested was Mohammad Shafi Mir, a resident of Supernaghama. Mir was apprehended at a checkpoint in Qalamabad village on September 12, he added.

The official said police have registered cases against them.

