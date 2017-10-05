Forces hit due to end in corruption trying to spoil country’s atmosphere: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (PTI/File Photo) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (PTI/File Photo)

Claiming that the NDA government has put an end to corruption and scandals since it assumed office, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said forces affected by it are trying to spoil the atmosphere in the country. “Certainly, there are forces, who feel…their businesses finished with the way the march of development is taking place and the way corruption and scandals have come to an end. So, they try to spoil the atmosphere,” the minority affairs minister said. “But, our commitment is that the light of development should reach the last man without leakage,” he added.

Naqvi was addressing a camp organised in Hyderabad to promote the ‘Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana’. Amid allegations of a slowdown in the economy, he said the whole world sees India as a strong economic power. “Today, the whole world sees India as a strong economic power. What is the reason for this? We have blocked the way for power brokers. We put an end to the loot. We worked to see that the benefits reached people without any leakage,” he said.

“We are proud to say that the country has got such a Prime Minister who works day and night for the development of the country and the welfare of people and poor,” he said. Under the ‘Mudra Yojana’ launched on April 8, 2015, the Centre has approved about Rs 9.13 crore loans.

A substantial number of beneficiaries of the scheme are women and those belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minorities. Former Union minister and BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya said the ‘Mudra Yojana’ has enabled women and the poor to get loans from banks which used to benefit the well-off sections more.

Telangana Finance Minister E Rajender said the banks need to lend more to the poor though there has been progress on this front in recent times.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App