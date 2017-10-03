Forces enjoy freedom to act with discretion in J-K under Modi govt, hence are more successful now: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh said forces in J&K enjoy the professional freedom to take decisions without any outside interference. (File photo) Jitendra Singh said forces in J&K enjoy the professional freedom to take decisions without any outside interference. (File photo)

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government has given security forces in Jammu and Kashmir the freedom to act with professional discretion and this has helped them effectively deal with infiltration bids and skirmishes along the border.

“The Modi government has given freedom to the Army and the paramilitary forces (in J&K) to act as per wisdom and professional discretion. As a result, they detected a tunnel and foiled infiltration bids,” Singh told reporters here.

He said forces in J&K enjoy the professional freedom to take decisions without any outside interference.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office said that the timely detection of the tunnel under the International Border in Jammu region by the BSF a few days ago and the regular foiling of infiltration bids from across the border has been made possible because of an improved intelligence gathering and response mechanism.

Singh said NIA raids on separatist leaders and operations by security forces and the J&K Police to rid Kashmir of terrorists have brought about a visible change in the Valley.

He lauded the role played by the J&K Police in anti-terror operations saying, “It is heartening to note that the state police, particularly its Special Operation Wing, is doing a commendable job.”

The Union minister alleged that political parties are raking up divisive issues and issuing diverse statements from different places.

“Politicians from certain parties have long survived by giving one statement in Jammu, another in Kashmir and saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai on reaching Delhi,” Singh said, adding that it is no longer possible because of a new culture of politics ushered in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that to enjoy credibility among the masses, the political parties and their leaders now must convince the youth that they (parties) themselves believe in what they are saying.

