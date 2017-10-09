Special Coverage
Forces capable to handle any situation on border: V K Singh

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: October 9, 2017 10:47 pm
doklam standogg, sikkim border, indian armed forces, army, v k singh, 'Jan Raksha Yatra, narendra modi Union minister V K Singh (File)
Indian forces are capable of handling any situation on the border, Union minister V K Singh said on Monday.

Replying to a question on tension on the borders with Pakistan and China, the Minister of State for External Affairs said, “Our forces are capable of handling any situation not only on China but on any border.”

On the Dokalam stand-off, Singh said he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finding a diplomatic solution to the issue.

Singh was on his way to Kerala to take part in the ‘Jan Raksha Yatra’, the BJP’s ongoing campaign to highlight “the Left’s atrocities” in Kerala. When asked about the yatra, he said it was to create awareness among people that violence for politics will not work. The BJP has always been on the democratic path, Singh added.

