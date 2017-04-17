Forced imposition of majoritarian view will be wrong: JD(U)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday raised the issue saying Muslim women must get justice, prompting BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to step up their campaign against triple talaq. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday raised the issue saying Muslim women must get justice, prompting BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to step up their campaign against triple talaq.

The Janata Dal (U) on Monday criticised any “forced imposition” of a majoritarian view on the religious practices of minorities amid a raging debate over triple talaq. Its spokesperson K C Tyagi said the state should work to bring in the Uniform Civil Code but insisted that it must be based on a broad consensus and not imposed in an authoritarian way.

“Any attempt to impose the Uniform Civil Code without consultation and a consensus, especially on minorities, could lead to social friction and an erosion of faith in the constitutional guarantee of the freedom of religion,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday raised the issue saying Muslim women must get justice, prompting BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to step up their campaign against triple talaq.

Tyagi said JD(U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in his letter to the Law Commission has said that his party welcomes any kind of positive changes taking place in the polity and the laws of the country but also expressed concern over any “forced imposition of majoritarian views” on minorities.

His party is of the firm view that any change in the law must come through constructive dialogue among all the stakeholders, Tyagi said.

There should be wide-ranging debates on the issues of triple talaq and the UCC in Parliament as well as legislative assemblies of the states and other forums of the civil society, he said.

