For Uddhav Thackeray, Sena’s in-house conflict a new headache

Uddhav Thackeray (File) Uddhav Thackeray (File)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is grappling with a rising in-house conflict between the Sena ministers and sainiks. According to sources, at a party meeting held two days ago, several senior office-bearers minced no words to slam Shiv Sena cabinet ministers for “lack of support in pursuing public works”. In retaliation, the ministers questioned the Sena office-bearers over “not doing enough for the organisation”.

A senior Sena leader from Marathwada, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “We find ourselves in a strange situation. The party leadership expects us to sharpen our claws when it comes to street agitations. But when we approach our cabinet ministers they give us lessons on code of conduct.”

Stating that Thackeray has been very supportive of the sainiks, the senior leader said, “We were given a free forum to express our views. The leadership assured us not to worry. Yet, to ensure the cabinet ministers don’t feel slighted, Uddhavji asked us to speak about our work.”

A senior cabinet minister who did not wish to be named said, “Skirmishes between cabinet ministers and sainiks are a regular feature in internal party fora. Often it is also a part of the strategy of the high command to give importance to the sainiks.”

A senior aide close to Thackeray said, “Yes, there are serious complaints against Sena cabinet ministers for not rising to the workers’ expectations. They believe the Sena ministers should use their clout to get the party’s agenda sanctioned both in the government and outside to consolidate the organisation.”

