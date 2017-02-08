For the 1st time, SC bench invokes contempt proceedings against sitting HC judge

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

FOR THE FIRST TIME in judicial history of this country, the Supreme Court Wednesday issued a notice of contempt to a high court judge for writing letters, levelling allegations of corruption against several sitting and retired apex court and high court judges. A bench comprising the seven senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice of India, also directed Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan to remain present in court on February 13 to respond to the contempt notice. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, further ordered for withdrawal of all judicial and administrative works from Justice Karnan and asked him to return all files in his possession to the Registrar General of the High Court. During the hearing, the bench said that it was a matter of “vital importance” since for the first time, the apex court was issuing contempt notice to a sitting high court judge. “We have to be very careful. We will seek the assistance of the Bar to know how we should proceed,” said the bench.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, on his part, submitted that the court must act against the judge because his communications have brought disrepute to the institution. “Let a message be sent to the people in this country that this court won’t hesitate to act even against one of its own in the interest of the administration of justice,” said the AG, pleading all works should be withdrawn from Justice Karnan.

A fortnight ago, Justice Karnan had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take action against what he described as “high corruption at the judiciary”. In his letter dated January 23, the judge furnished “an initial list of corrupt judges”, and named 20 judges of Supreme Court and high courts.

Other judges on the bench include Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, P C Ghose and Kurian Joseph. The judges, it is understood, have taken note of various letters and statements of Justice Karnan and would initiate proceedings on that basis.

A high court judge can be removed only through impeachment by the Parliament after both the Houses pass resolution of removal of the judge concerned.

Justice Karnan has courted several controversies during his previous stint as a Madras HC judge. The Supreme Court was compelled to step in last year when he stayed his own transfer mooted by the apex court collegium and also initiated proceedings against the HC chief justice.

The judge had also sought an explanation from the CJI over his move to trasnsfer him. The SC had then restrained him from issuing any judicial order — suo motu or otherwise — and imposed a blanket stay on all directions issued by him after February 12, 2016, when the Collegium moved to transfer him. He had a few months later joined Calcutta HC when the President set a deadline.

In connection with his transfer order, Justice Karnan has now decided to appear in person in the top court to argue against the collegium’s mandate to transfer him.

In June 2013, he had ruled that if a couple of legal age indulges in sexual gratification, it will be considered a valid marriage and they can be termed husband and wife. After facing backlash from the public and the legal fraternity, he issued a gag order to restrain others from making adverse comments.

He once addressed a press conference at his chamber, narrating the “humiliation” and “embarrassment” he faced in the High Court. He alleged that a fellow judge sitting cross-legged next to him at a meeting had touched him with his shoes deliberately before apologising, and that two other judges looked on “smilingly”. He has also lodged complaints with National Commission for SC/ST claiming he was abused by fellow judges because he was a Dalit.

