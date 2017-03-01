For taking on Nitish Kumar, JD(U) removes its state vice-president

The JD(U) on Tuesday removed from the post of party’s state vice-president a senior leader who had questioned Bihar CM and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar’s decision of not contesting UP polls and also supporting the BJP over demonetisation.

Satish Kumar, a veteran leader who is often associated with holding a successful Kurmi Chetna rally in the 1990s, had asked Nitish why he had not consulted party leaders and workers before deciding not to contest UP polls and supporting demonetisation.

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Satish Kumar has been removed from post of state vice-president of the party for speaking against party line on demonetisation. CM Nitish Kumar had also clearly explained that JD(U) did not contest UP polls because it could not get into an alliance with the SP and Congress.”

The spokesperson said that Satish Kumar had also been constantly attacking senior party leaders R C P Singh and K C Tyagi. JD (U), however, has not served any notice to explain his stand.

Satish Kumar told The Indian Express: “I had only raised some basic questions. How can Nitish Kumar take on PM Narendra Modi without expanding the base of the JD (U) in a state like UP? He assigned two senior leaders — RCP Singh and KC Tyagi — to prepare ground for UP polls and then backtracked from contesting at the last moment. Did Nitish Kumar consult any of us or party workers? It was an undemocratic decision that has only shaken the confidence of party workers in UP and Bihar. In fact, almost all top party functionaries in UP have resigned protesting against the decision of not contesting assembly polls.”