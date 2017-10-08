For Sikkim farmers, organic farming is gradually becoming a bitter fruit

Paddy cultivation in Sikkim. The state was formally declared as the first fully organic state of India in 2016. (Express Photo: Sajin Saju) Paddy cultivation in Sikkim. The state was formally declared as the first fully organic state of India in 2016. (Express Photo: Sajin Saju)

It is an overcast morning, and Ram Khatiwoda is watering his succulent tomatoes in one of the six greenhouses he owns in the picturesque village of Sakyong, situated about 8 kms from main town Geyzing, also known as Gyalshing, in West Sikkim. Khatiwoda, 36, is among 66,000 farmers from the Himalayan north-eastern state who have embraced organic farming, eschewing the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilisers for more than a decade.

Launched as an ambitious programme, the organic farming seems to be floundering in delivering the rewards it envisaged it would reap. “Agriculture has gone down significantly as our produce is not fetching the expected price,” says Khatiwoda, pointing out that bio-pesticides struggle to contain recurring pest attacks.

Echoing similar concerns, Roshan Chettri, another farmer who harvests tomato and cauliflower, rues about the state government’s reluctance in putting extra efforts to boost marketing. “Though the production is decent, marketing of organic farming is extremely down, and hence, we are not getting enough prices for our produces,” he said.

Sikkim was formally declared as the first fully organic state of India last year, a result of painstaking process mooted first by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling way back in 2003. The decision to move back to traditional farming even earned praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged other states to emulate Sikkim’s model of farming.

However, the experience of farmers like Khatiwoda and Chettri reveals that Sikkim is yet to make a great stride in organic farming despite earning the tag of total organic state.

In 2015, Sikkim had attained organic certification of 74,313 hectares of agricultural land, a process that began in 2003. Farmers also had to endure severe losses in the initial stages before returning to normalcy.

Tomato cultivation in Sakyong, West Sikkim

Khatiwoda recalled how he suffered losses during the nascent stage of the state-wide experiment. “I had switched to organic farming eight years ago and faced multiple issues initially. I used to generate 25 quintals of tomato in a year which went spiralling down by 50 per cent,” Khatiwoda said. He, however, said his production gradually gained pace in the subsequent years.

For organic farmers, another major stumbling block remains the influx of non-organic produce from the neighbouring Siliguri region of West Bengal, which are relatively cheaper than organic. “Organic produce should be fetching more prices as it is good for health and environment, but inorganic produces are faring better competitively,” Chettri laments, while calling on the state government to stop taking vegetable from outside the state.

Organic vegetable market at Geyzing in West Sikkim.

Padma Shankar, the chairperson of Sikkim Agriculture and Horticulture Board, however, cast a far more optimistic picture about the current scenario prevailing in the state. “Sikkim is progressing well. The state had been 80-90 percent organic even before PM Modi officially announced Sikkim as the country’s first organic state. With farmers receiving incentives from the state government, production has been going up,” Shankar said.

States like Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Gujarat have already taken a leaf out of Sikkim model of organic farming. As per a recent TechSci report, India’s organic food market is on track to grow by 25 per cent annually by 2020. According to official statistics from Sikkim’s Food Security and Agriculture Development department, the agriculture productivity in the landlocked state has been on a gradual rise since 2003-04.

Maize is one of the most important cereal crops of Sikkim. The graph shows area, production and productivity of Maize in the state from 2003-16.

However, Shankar acknowledged the challenges that are bothering the organic farmers. “Farmers are not getting expected revenue for their produce,” she admits. “Firstly, a lot of work goes into organic farming as chemicals are prohibited across the state. Secondly, vegetables from Siliguri are being sold at much cheaper rates,” she explained.

She also claimed that state is gradually moving towards self-sufficiency in terms of vegetables and that was proven during the recent Gorkhaland agitation. “Sikkim was able to manage with its own vegetable production when the arterial National Highway 10 was blocked, cutting the supply chain to the landlocked state, in the wake of Darjeeling turmoil,” she said.

Shankar also drew attention to the Chamling-led government’s efforts to ease the present challenges, pointing out that the state government has initiated the provision of minimum support price among other schemes. Besides, a large portion of the state budget, she said, has been allocated for agriculture and horticulture.

