‘For several years, UP has lagged behind others’: Governor Ram Naik

Governor Ram Naik with Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Governor Ram Naik with Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Indirectly blaming the previous governments for Uttar Pradesh lagging behind others, Governor Ram Naik on Monday told the Assembly that the Adityanath government’s resolve is to transform UP into a developed state with emphasis on ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. In his 35-minute address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, Naik said: “Uttar Pradesh was once a leading state of the country, but in the past many years, it had lagged behind if compared to other states.

It is our resolve to usher Uttar Pradesh as frontline state with emphasis on ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’. It is the priority of the government to “eradicate corruption, give transparent administration and fulfil the aspirations of people and ensure all round development”, he said while adding that the government plans to publish a white paper on the works of the previous governments for the last 14 years. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present when the Governor read the 84-page address — a note prepared by the government highlighting its achievements.

Maintaining that in the council of ministers, proper representation has been given to almost all sections, communities and regions, Naik said the government “will not follow the policy of appeasement”. Prominent tourist places in Lucknow, Mathura, Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Prayag, Vindhyachal, Naimisharanya and Chitrakoot will be connected with four-lane roads and new bridges constructed in the name of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, said Naik, adding that the government proposes to organise special programmes like ‘Lok Malhar’ in Gorakhpur and ‘Sawan Jhoola’ in Ayodhya.

The Governor said cultural tourism circuits will be developed as Ram Circuit, Krishna Circuit and Buddh Circuit among others. While the government proposes to set up ‘Geeta Shodh Sansthan’ and ‘Krishna Sangrahalya’ in Mathura, the culture department proposes to formulate a scheme, ‘Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Bal Evam Yuva Pratibhashali Kalaakar Chhatravritti’, where young artists would be provided scholarships. He added that ‘Kranti Diwas’ and ‘Kabir Jayanti’ would be observed and documents related to Gumnani Baba, which are kept in Ramkatha Sangrahalaya, would be digitised. Gumnami Baba had lived in Faizabad till 1985, and many believe he was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Lauding the government, Naik said it has ensured timely presence of officers and employees in offices and also asked district magistrates and SPs to be present in their offices from 9 am to 10 am to meet the public. He added that “anti-Romeo squads” have been introduced to ensure safety of school going girls, working women and others visiting public places.

In accordance with BJP’s poll manifesto, Mukhya Mantri Krishi Sinchai Fund — worth Rs 20,000 crore — would be established to provide water to every agricultural field. With the decision to waive off crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh taken by farmers till December 31, 2016, more than 86 lakh farmers will be benefited, Naik said, adding the state exchequer will bear an estimated burden of Rs 36,000 crore. A decision to construct 1,409 funeral places in rural areas has been taken with a view to prevent pollution caused by last rites in rivers and Rs 127 crore have been proposed for the same. Under Swachh Bharat Mission, while Shamli district has been declared outdoor defecation free (ODF), the target is to make 30 more districts ODF by December 2017, said Naik.

Along with free uniform, the government plans to provide shoes, socks and sweaters to primary and junior high school students in 2017-18, the Governor said. AIIMS is being set up in Gorakhpur, for which the government has given free land worth Rs 758.91 crore to the Centre, he added. Naik, who was given a ceremonial welcome as well as a guard of honour on his arrival, concluded his address with ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

