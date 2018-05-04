For Rs 1000, robbers throw woman, 5-year-old son off moving train

A 30-year-old woman and her 5-year-old son were seriously injured after miscreants allegedly robbed them of Rs 1,000 and threw them off a moving train near Mughalsarai’s Vyasnagar railway crossing Tuesday night, the police said on Thursday. The woman, identified as Mamata, and her son Ajay, are admitted in a Varanasi hospital and out of danger, police said.

The two were travelling from Asansol to Bareilly on the Kolkata-Lucknow summer special train late Wednesday night when two unidentified miscreants snatched the cash from the woman and pushed the two out when she resisted. A police officer from Vyasnagar said, “The mother is a poor wage labourer. They were sitting at the door of a general compartment when some persons attacked her and tried to steal around Rs 1000 in cash. She tried to resist them and they pushed the woman and her son out. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm.”

“A local spotted the two lying injured near the tracks and one of our policemen rushed them to the district hospital. From there they were sent to another hospital in Varanasi. Their condition is stable and the railway police have registered a case and are investigating,” the officer added.

