For Rahul Gandhi, satire is now the best form of attack on PM Modi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

He has long since abandoned rolling up of his sleeves. Now the anger is also missing. Rahul Gandhi is slowly learning the art of sarcasm and satire and fast realising the importance of humour in political speeches.

At the Congress national convention in Delhi on Wednesday, he poked fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even suggesting that the self declared yoga practitioner does not know how to perform padmasana, the lotus posture.Rahul said he too had done some yoga, adding tongue firmly in cheek, that his guru had told him that those who know yoga can do padmasana. “Have you seen him (Modi) doing padmasana?” he asked. The intention seems to have been to project the Prime Minister as insincere.

And he took repeated digs at Modi’s initiatives and the unique names of his government’s schemes. But the undertone of his speech at the Congress convention here was clear: criticise demonetisation.

The issue of domentisation has to be kept alive which he, like his party, has realised is perhaps the game changer that they were desperately looking for. The demonetisation pot has to be kept on boil at least until the assembly elections. And the strategy is to target Modi and Modi alone. Rahul accused him of centralizing all power and taking decisions based on his whims and fancies.

He also claimed that ‘acche din’ would come only when the Congress returns to power in 2019. He said Modi is the most ridiculed prime minister in the history of India. Rahul said every economist of repute has rubbished demonetisation which he said was an incompetent and badly thought out move.

He also poked fun at the PM holding a broom when he posed for photographs for his Swachch Bharat drive. “Did you see how he was holding the broom,” he asked amidst much laughter from his Congress audience.

For now, the Congress Vice President believes sarcasm is the best form of political attack.