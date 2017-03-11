For quoting Osho on Shiva, journalist held in Indore

AN INDORE-BASED journalist has been arrested for publishing a speech by Osho (Rajneesh) on the worship of ‘Shivling’. The journalist has been charged under Section 295 A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings). Deepak Aseem, who is in his late 40s, was arrested on March 3, a day before his son’s wedding. The sessions court, on March 7, rejected his bail plea. The Indore bench of the high court is likely to hear his plea next week.

On the occasion of Shivratri last month, Aseem published an article headlined “Shivling pooja kyon?” in his weekly, Khajrana Live, reproducing excerpts of Osho’s speech. The periodical reports on Khajrana, a communally sensitive locality in Indore. After the article was circulated on WhatsApp, activists of Patidar Samaj, a Hindu group, filed a complaint at the Khajrana Police Station and sought Aseem’s arrest.

“Irrespective of his son’s wedding, we would have arrested him. Did he not know what he was publishing? It is a sensitive issue,’’ said Khajrana Police Station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma. During his bail hearing, the prosecution argued that Aseem had done a similar thing in the past. Three years ago, the weekly reportedly carried a report opposing the use of loudspeakers for Azaan. However, no FIR was lodged in the case.

Aseem’s lawyer, Vijay Sharma, argued that he had merely reproduced Osho’s speech, which had been printed in the past. “There was no reason for his immediate arrest, it was done under political pressure,’’ said Sharma. A few days before his arrest, Aseem had published an interview with Zadil Parvaz, a former SIMI activist who was taken for questioning by the Maharashtra ATS on February 11 and released a week later. “When I was being taken away, the local media described me as a terrorist, but did not write a single line when I returned,’’ Parvaz told Aseem.

Parvaz, in the interview, said the ATS had treated him as a guest, allowing him food of his choice and letting him go for Namaz.