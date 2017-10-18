For pollution-free Diwali, burst balloons: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (file photo) RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (file photo)

RJD chief Laloo Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav has an interesting solution to curb the pollution caused by bursting of crackers on Diwali: blow up and burst balloons.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the former health minister said: “Crackers cause pollution, better is to blow up balloons and burst them.There will be no harm in this.”

Though the air in Bihar is not as polluted as in the national capital Delhi, Tej Pratap remark on how to celebrate Diwali is a welcome gesture. It highlights the stress caused by pollution on our environment and it needs to be addressed immediately.

On Tuesday, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) announced that Delhi-NCR will be placed under the “very poor” and “severe” categories under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

“As per the action plan, several measures will be taken till March 15 to avoid the ‘severe+’ category that the region had suffered over the last year when a public health emergency was declared,” said Sunita Narain, the Director-General of Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), and member, EPCA.

Ever since the GRAP was notified by the central government in January, Delhi-NCR has been under “moderate” and “poor” categories.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd