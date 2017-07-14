For ‘parity’, UP govt tinkers with fleets of former CMs

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source-ANI) Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Source-ANI)

THE STATE estate department has reduced the number of SUVs in the fleet of Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav and shifted the same to the fleet of Mayawati and Rajnath Singh, who were so far only provided with Ambassador cars by the state government. The order, issued on July 3 in connection to the former chief ministers, also revealed that Mulayam enjoys the services of a Mercedes from the Home department in his fleet.

According to the order, till now, Akhilesh had a Prado (bullet-proof) and five Isuzu SUVs in his fleet. Now, his three Isuzu SUVs have been replaced by Ambassador cars. He is left with two SUVs, Ambassador cars and the Prado.

While two of the three Isuzus taken from his fleet have been shifted to Rajnath, one has gone to Mayawati. Also, the three Ambassador cars that have been included in Akhilesh’s fleet, two were earlier part of Rajnath’s fleet and one was with Mayawati.

Mulayam’s fleet had a Mercedes, along with an Innova car and four Isuzu SUVs. From now on, he will have two Isuzu SUVs and three Ambassador cars along with the Mercedes.

On the other hand, along with a bullet-proof car, Mayawati had five Ambassador cars in her fleet. Now, her fleet will have two Isuzu SUVs, three Ambassador cars and the bullet-proof car.

Rajnath, in capacity of a former CM of UP, so far had five Ambassador cars in his fleet. Now, two of them have been replaced with Isuzu SUVs.

“The change has been made to bring about equality in the fleets of the former CMs. Former CMs, who did not have SUVs in their fleets, were demanding SUVs. Now, all have two Isuzu SUVs and three Ambassador cars,” an official said.

Despite repeated attempts, Rajya Sampatti Adhikari Yogesh Kumar Shukla could not be contacted.

