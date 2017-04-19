For one Mr Rahul Gandhi not interested in politics, can’t sacrifice my career: Breakaway Goa MLA

Vishwajit Rane at his home in Mirimar, Goa. Smita Nair Vishwajit Rane at his home in Mirimar, Goa. Smita Nair

ON MARCH 16, when he walked out of the Goa assembly, his father Pratapsingh Rane, the eldest Congress MLA, was the lone protesting voice, asking the Speaker to stall the floor test as the house was not complete.

Vishwajit Rane, the last man inducted into the BJP cabinet — he was allocated health Tuesday — after having been elected as a Congress MLA, says it was the most difficult decision he had made. “I put all my trust in Amit Shah as I walked out. I was in touch with some people, important people, before making that big move,” he says.

Sitting in his Miramar home, Vishwajit, 46, calls for the Congress to introspect and make way for “grounded leaders” such as Sachin Pilot, for he believes Rahul Gandhi is no longer the tall leader the party expects him to be. “They are losing their numbers and they are losing young regional leaders. Look at Assam, at Himanta Biswa Sarma. All such walkouts are to be studied, they only mean the slow downfall of the Congress.”

A wildlife enthusiast, Rane describes a chance meeting with actor Will Smith when they shared a camp in a range in Tanzania for a week before counting day. About his politics, he says a few decisions had been delayed, otherwise he would have contested independently, along with his wife, from Sattari, a subdivision his family has traditionally been winning for the Congress. “My father didn’t want to contest anymore… he did so only after he was forced to by his electorate. Our plan was to go ahead with Sattari Yuva Morcha, a party I had planned, and have my wife contest from Valpoi while I contested from my father’s constituency,” he says.

“We were clear about going with the BJP in a pre-poll alliance as for a year I had been having fights with the Congress, with Digvijaya Singh. This [new party] didn’t take shape for various reasons, and later the symbol was becoming difficult. The Congress had begun to isolate me. They were not giving me any responsibility in other constituencies. I felt very discouraged,” he says. “None of those who won got the seats due to Rahul’s charisma. We won on our hard work. Seventeen is a serious number.” His assessment is that people went against the outgoing BJP government as some of the policies didn’t do well. “And the Church polarised the votes which frankly helped the Congress. They too picked on policies.”

On the failure of the Congress, Vishwajit has only two names. “Primarily Rahul Gandhi. He is the only problem for the Congress. Along with the kind of men he chooses, Digvijaya Singh in the case of Goa. You must have a comfort level working in a party, but under Rahul the comfort level is absolutely missing. He doesn’t even attempt to give any sense of confidence,” he says. “In the BJP the leadership gives you the confidence… The transition stage itself I am comfortable. Everything is spelt out… The framework is made very clear on day one. This helps to evolve and clarity is given to take sound decisions,” he says.

“Today in Congress, we have a CLP leader who has not attended a single CLP meeting. I have the records in my office. It’s because of Digvijaya Singh. He auctioned that position. When tempers were flying high and the BJP had already formed the government, Digvijaya Singh was asking everybody, ‘You want to be CLP? You want it? You want it?’ … When the BJP leadership is already in talks with allies, Rahul is not accessible.”

He adds, “On March 9, I sent an email to Rahul telling him the BJP would be between 12 and 13 and Congress 15 to 17, and asked for backdoor talks with Vijai Sardesai as he was strong in three seats. Things went the way I predicted. Rahul and Digvijaya made an absolute mockery of everything that was shared. I had met Rahul before the poll results — he called me, not the other way around. The meeting was terrible. When you left the cabin of Sonia Gandhi there was a sort of reassurance. I was shocked at the manner of his casualness… He just asked me what is the status, are we winning or losing. I am not going to sacrifice my political career just because one Mister named Rahul Gandhi is not interested in politics.”

Calling out names of Congress politicians in Goa, he says, “People like Girish Chodonkar are nothing but doormats of Rahul Gandhi office and they should not teach me how to handle my Sattari constituencies. The whole of Sattari (Valpoi and Poriem seats) is now fully polarised and going with me, and it will now only benefit the BJP. There is no Congress left in Sattari. The entire block walked out with me. No can stall this now. My father is upset with my decision and I can understand. It has been embarrassing and of all the ups and downs he must have seen this as a major event. I know, though, he will understand that mandates are fought hard for and cannot be wasted and left to the casual attitude of air-conditioned politicos of Delhi.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now