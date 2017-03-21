For once, Yogi ‘not present’ but his question keeps him in Lok Sabha

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath

“Question Number 241 – Shri Yogi Adityanath — not present,” Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced immediately after she took up question hour in Lok Sabha Monday. It was a rare occasion when the BJP MP from Gorakhpur, known for his regular attendance, was absent when a matter listed in his name was taken up in the House, the reason for his absence being obvious.

Most of the members who put supplementaries to the question — on oil wells and their development — made it a point to refer to Adityanath’s new position. MoS for Oil & Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said: “Madam Speaker, the first question for today had been asked by Yogi Adityanathji and I have replied to it in detail. I congratulate Yogi Adityanathji on my behalf as well as on behalf of the House on becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.”

Sharad Tripathi, BJP member from the Sant Kabir Nagar of UP, followed suit. He said: “The original question was asked by Yogi Adityanathji as a member of the House. He has taken oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. I want to congratulate him through you.” Saugata Roy (Dum Dum) of the Trinamool Congress joined them in acknowledgement. He said: “I want to ask a supplementary to Yogi Adityanathji’s question. It is nice that even while he is not here, he is amongst us through this question”

Dadan Mishra, BJP member from Shravasti (UP), said: “I want to congratulate the original source of this question, Yogi Adityanathji, on becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.”

