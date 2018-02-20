For Jind rally, Haryana Dalit groups invite Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Jignesh Mevani (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit activist and an Independent MLA from Gujarat, is likely to address a rally of Dalits at Jind in Haryana on March 18. This was announced by Pradeep Narwal, a student leader from JNU, who reached Jind Monday to address ongoing dharna of Dalits. The dharna has been on for over a week, protesting ‘atrocities’ and ‘inaction’ on their demands.

Narwal said, “A Dalit, Ishwar Singh, had committed suicide in Jind last year after he was implicated in false cases. That time also, I had come to Jind. Then, a senior leader of the ruling party had promised job to a family member. But nothing has been done,” added Narwal, 26, who hails from Kathura village of Sonepat.

“The BJP government in Haryana is bent upon dividing the state on caste lines. We will expose this,” said Narwal, who had quit BJP’s student wing ABVP because of “difference of opinion” following the “JNU incident of 2016”.

A Dalit activist, Rajat Kalsan, said, “We have invited Jignesh Mevani to address our rally because the Haryana government is not listening to our voice. Today, we met Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Panwar, who assured us that our demands would be accepted. But our agitation will continue until promises are met.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App