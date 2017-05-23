For ‘insulting’ Samajawadi Party MLC, House orders transfer of executive engineer

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Monday ordered the immediate transfer of Rae Bareli Development Authority executive engineer S K Sinha and an entry in his character roll.

The orders comes in the wake of accusations that S K Sinha had insulted the local Congress MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh. A breach of privilege notice was moved in this regard in the House on May 18. Answering summons, the engineer appeared before the council at noon on Monday.

Teachers’ group leader Om Prakash Sharma read the allegations against him and sought his explanation. Sinha denied all the allegations, but tendered apology to the House in case he had spoken anything wrong unintentionally. However, members of all political parties demanded action against the officer to set an example for others as well.

Singh too claimed he had received a call from someone in jail threatening him to not pursue the issue against Sinha in the House.

Leader of the House and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said the state government will agree with the chair if it decides for a probe into the matter and inquiry of the recorded telephonic conversation by STF or any other agency. SP members demanded dismissal of the officer from service.

Chairman Ramesh Yadav reserved his decision and said he would consult with leaders of all political parties. Late Monday evening, it was decided to transfer the engineer and make the entry in his character roll after accepting officer’s apology.

